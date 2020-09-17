Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stake Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,468,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 460.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,305 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,164,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 729,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 156,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

HTH stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $572.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,677.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

