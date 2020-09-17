Herman Miller Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,461 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,159% compared to the average daily volume of 275 put options.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 9,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 37,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

