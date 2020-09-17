Henderson Eurotrust (LON:HNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,333.56

Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,333.56 ($17.43) and last traded at GBX 1,330 ($17.38), with a volume of 9670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,300 ($16.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.65. The stock has a market cap of $271.17 million and a P/E ratio of 16.45.

About Henderson Eurotrust (LON:HNE)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

