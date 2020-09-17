Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.42

Helix Biopharma Corp. (TSE:HBP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 18200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 million and a P/E ratio of -5.95.

Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Biopharma Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

