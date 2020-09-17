H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $781.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.48.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

