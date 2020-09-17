Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives $45.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.