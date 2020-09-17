Gulden (NLG) Market Capitalization Hits $4.18 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Gulden has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $5,780.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00447277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000546 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 521,666,335 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.