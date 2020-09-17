Guider (GDR) Trading 37.8% Higher This Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $22,914.45 and approximately $94.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Guider has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.12 or 0.04392389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00056370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034961 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.