Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Insider Sells $153,200.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after buying an additional 19,778,517 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,241,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,766,000 after buying an additional 655,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after buying an additional 242,040 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

