Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBX. Stephens lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,110.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $268,175.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,116 shares of company stock worth $692,825 in the last 90 days. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.