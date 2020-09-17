Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.00

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.30 ($0.30), with a volume of 83761274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.28).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.18. The firm has a market cap of $948.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00.

In related news, insider Gervaise Heddle sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £525,000 ($686,005.49). Also, insider Clive Latcham sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £175,000 ($228,668.50).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

