Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Yum China worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Yum China by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,776,000 after acquiring an additional 74,112 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 86,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

