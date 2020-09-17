Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 33,430 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,430 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of UDR worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in UDR by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UDR by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in UDR by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in UDR by 5,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zelman & Associates cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.