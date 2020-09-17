Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 31,816 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,816 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of International Paper worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,715,000 after buying an additional 290,643 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in International Paper by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after buying an additional 688,057 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in International Paper by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after buying an additional 136,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,030,000 after buying an additional 99,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.07.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

