Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 24,554 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Ameren worth $16,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,291,000 after acquiring an additional 415,960 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ameren by 20.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 839,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ameren by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,130,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEE opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

