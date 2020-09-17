Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 24,289 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,289 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of CDW worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 75.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 43.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

CDW stock opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

