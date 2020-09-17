Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 21,932 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,932 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $77.45.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.