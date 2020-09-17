Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 18,956 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,956 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 747,773 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,137 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,071,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,882,000 after acquiring an additional 209,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,046,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after acquiring an additional 137,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,511,000 after acquiring an additional 174,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $154.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.51. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.22.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

