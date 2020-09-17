Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after acquiring an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,969,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,265.87 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $983.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,143.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

