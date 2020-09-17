Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.37% of Hanesbrands worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

