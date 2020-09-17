Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 622,985 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 622,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

