Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 4,708 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Teradyne worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after buying an additional 525,141 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after buying an additional 375,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194,716 shares during the last quarter.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $93.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $684,679.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

