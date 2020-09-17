Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,007,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Baker Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

