Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $421,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total value of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,098 shares of company stock worth $9,394,287 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $385.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.31. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.45.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

