Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $46,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average of $89.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

