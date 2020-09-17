Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $128.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

