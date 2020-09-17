Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Godaddy worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,580,000 after buying an additional 361,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after buying an additional 67,081 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after buying an additional 320,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,511,000 after buying an additional 78,624 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,306,000 after buying an additional 604,444 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,427. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

