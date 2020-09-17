Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.21 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $165.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.96.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.69.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

