Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.06 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

