Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $16 Million Stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,096 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Snap were worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 2,406,587 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $734,687,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Snap by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $105,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.98.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $661,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,616,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,208,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,470,783 shares of company stock valued at $99,440,853 over the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

