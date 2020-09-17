Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $16.88 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,690 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $16,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

