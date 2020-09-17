Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $15.88 Million Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Fortive worth $15,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Fortive by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,947 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 31.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,849 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 53.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,230 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 24.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,086,000 after acquiring an additional 760,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,930,000 after acquiring an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive stock opened at $76.90 on Thursday. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $80.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.