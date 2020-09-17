Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.89 Million Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,615 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 58,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,978 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

