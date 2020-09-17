Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Cooper Companies worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $120,464,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $342.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.88. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.31.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.