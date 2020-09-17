Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Teleflex worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $357.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.55. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

