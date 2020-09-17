Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,062 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.