Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $155.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

