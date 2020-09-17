Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $216,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $103.57 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.