Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Entergy were worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Entergy by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Entergy stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

