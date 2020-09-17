Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 9,413 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,328 shares of company stock valued at $18,210,892. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

NYSE PANW opened at $246.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

