Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 19,929 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Incyte worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.84 and a beta of 1.07. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $93.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,368 shares of company stock worth $26,711,586 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

