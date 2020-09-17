Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 17,858 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 105.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $993,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,010 shares of company stock worth $8,372,345. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

