Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 113,241 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.