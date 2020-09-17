Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Amcor worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $76,166,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,391 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Amcor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,591 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amcor by 1,203.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,643,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,600 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.