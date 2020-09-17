Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.25% of UGI worth $16,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,585,000 after buying an additional 1,026,777 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,987 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,079,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,466,000 after buying an additional 265,635 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of UGI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,135,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,719,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of UGI by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,180,000 after buying an additional 1,656,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. UGI Corp has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

