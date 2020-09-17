Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 92,200 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

