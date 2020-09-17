Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 5,762 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $90,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,282 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5,587.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,566,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

