Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 34,943 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,197,551.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,820.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,458 shares of company stock worth $17,013,699. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $91.96 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

