GoldMint (MNTP) Market Cap Tops $294,006.76

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit. In the last week, GoldMint has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $294,006.76 and $321.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00246730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00098683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.01507975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00193324 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

