Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.56

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.56 and last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 28135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after buying an additional 268,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

